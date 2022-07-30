Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday visited a number of historic sites in the Fili region of the emirate.

During his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah was given a comprehensive overview of Fili Road and the historical fortress, the antiques it contains, and its significance to ancient commercial life and travel.

Tourism project

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on a number of maps of the heritage sites in the Fili area, as well as ongoing construction plans to restore those sites as part of a unique heritage and tourism project, so that visitors can explore the area via a single path that passes through the cafe and water trails all the way through the entrances of the Aflaj, the old police station, the castle next to it, and the other archaeological castle on the hill.

An overview of the site with the walkway Image Credit: WAM

During the tour, Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation of the ongoing restoration work at the Fili old castle and watched a presentation about the surrounding region. As part of the plans for the tourist, economic, and cultural development of the region, he was also briefed on the restoration of heritage sites and future development projects.

Historical significance

The significance of the Fili area originates from the fact that it was the principal water collection site, from which water was distributed to the rest of the country via the Aflaj. The Sharjah Institute for Heritage is partnering with many government departments to promote, revitalise, and restore the region as a tourist destination and to reintroduce its great historical significance.