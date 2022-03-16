1 of 9
Looking for daytrip ideas? Gulf News reader Mubashshira Khilji suggests a visit to Shees Park in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah. She said: "The spectacular beauty of Shees Park is beyond words. The trip was a relaxing escape from my day-to-day routine and fast-paced life."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
2 of 9
The park contains a mountain walkway of three mountain terraces connected by stone stairs leading to the main viewing platform at a height of 30 meters from the main park level.
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
3 of 9
The 11,362-square metre park also has a 25-metre-high artificial waterfall.
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
4 of 9
The park is located in Al Hajar mountains, the highest mountain range in eastern Arabian Gulf. The reader photographer who is a high school student described her view as "mind blowing". The green-yellow colour of brittlebush with backdrop of brown mountains is such a colour palette inspiration."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
5 of 9
Khilji said: "The panoramic view of the footbridge over the reflecting waters of the pond show that nature is the best artist."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
6 of 9
She took this picture when the sky was enveloped with clouds and there was a slight drizzle. Khilji said: "The brilliant beams of light extending from the clouds illuminated the mountains giving them a characteristic red-orange hue to them."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
7 of 9
Khilji added: "These pictures were taken a few moments before sunset."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
8 of 9
The park includes several paths surrounded by palm trees, a play area, shaded areas for families, and an outdoor theatre.
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
9 of 9
Khilji added: "The wooden railing of the stairs perfectly frame the mountains in this picture."
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader