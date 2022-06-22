DUBAI: With admissions open for the September 2022 intake at Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), students seeking to pursue higher education are encouraged to explore vocational opportunities and hands-on learning experiences beyond the classroom in order to develop successful careers within the tourism and hospitality industry.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, global travel and tourism employment is expected to grow in 2022 by 3.5 per cent, comprising 9.1 per cent of the total global job market, a figure which is set to increase further in 2023 and beyond. As the tourism industry rebounds, now marks a crucial time for high school students who are carefully considering their prospects and planning a roadmap for a successful career.

DCT runs the first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform in the region with an aim to create a dynamic and forward thinking workforce of exceptional talent who will be at the forefront of the future tourism workforce in the UAE and the wider MENA region. Providing students with vocational training in tourism, retail business, culinary arts, hospitality, and events, DCT helps to foster the talent pool within the emirate and encourage young Emiratis and expatriates to take up suitable careers within the tourism industry.

In order to leverage opportunities within the growing tourism and hospitality sector, DCT is urging young people at this significant point in their lives to explore vocational education and training to be able to successfully position themselves for gainful employment in the tourism ecosystem.

Essa bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, said: “In a few months’ time, high school leavers across Dubai will be focused on taking the next steps towards their future careers but selecting a suitable field can pose a dilemma, especially for those students who do not prefer to follow a conventional education. Dubai College of Tourism is able to support these students with alternative options for career success. The college provides talented candidates a comprehensive programme of vocational education, laying the groundwork for talented Emiratis and expatriate residents in the UAE to join the city’s rapidly evolving tourist-facing workforce, in line with the goal of our visionary leadership to position Dubai as a global hub for business, tourism and events. A career in tourism and hospitality is hugely rewarding, and students at our College can benefit from interactive, practical learning, enabling them to really understand the industry and the opportunities that lie within it. With this in mind, we encourage students to consider vocational courses at Dubai College of Tourism. With our student focused, inclusive and innovative programmes, we hope to inspire and nurture the next generation of industry professionals.”

DCT is unique in that not only do the courses offer in depth knowledge of each select subject, but also practical experience and exposure to the respective sector of the tourism ecosystem through hands-on internships, enriching volunteering work and exciting, interactive field trips. In addition to the immersive experiences given across each course, students will also be offered the opportunity to attend lectures from leaders in their given field, giving a thought-provoking and valuable insight into their vocation.

The college’s location at One Central Building, Dubai World Trade Centre, means that students will be studying right in the heart of Dubai, close to iconic Dubai landmarks including the Museum of the Future. Being located at the epicenter of one of the world’s leading tourist destination allows for an ample and engaging space for focused training in the field. The diversified course offerings begin at the certificate level and give students the opportunity to progress into different diplomas and are internationally recognised.