Dubai: With summer in full swing, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has highlighted the emirate’s sea-based activities and water sports.

The options include chartered yacht activities, jet ski trips, overnight itineraries, sight-seeing, and more. DET said residents and visitors alike can utilise the services of leisure travel companies that operate yacht tours from marinas in the city, including Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour and Jaddaf Waterfront Marina.

“The high number of quality and safety assured yachting companies offer bespoke itineraries, the latest watersport experiences, along with state-of-the-art nautical equipment, for a safe and refreshing day at sea,” DET added.

Yachting activities also offer various dining options and those embarking on a sea trip can select their routes and choose from which port to hop onboard.

Summers attract kayakers and other marine enthusiasts in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Incredible views

There are incredible views from the sea of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa. Extended itineraries also include excursions to The World Islands.

Amit Patel, founder and managing Director of Xclusive Yachts, said: “Our most popular tour is a two-hour guided luxury yacht tour with a live BBQ, which takes you to the iconic landmarks Ain Dubai, Atlantis-The Palm and Burj Al Arab. The yacht is fully air conditioned so guests can cool off inside, and we have our own dedicated fully air-conditioned lounge in Dubai Marina, providing guests the opportunity to refresh before a trip.”

“Guests can also make use of a floating supermarket located on a boat that is docked, meaning they need not return to the shore to purchase snacks and refreshment,” Patel added.

Maritime heritage

Dubai Marina and the Dubai Creek are also home to a number of traditional dhow cruise companies. Guests can enjoy stunning city views on these traditional wooden boats, taking in some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks. Many of the companies also provide Arabic buffets and beverages on board for an elevated experience.

This fun way of exploring Dubai is a nod to the Dubai’s maritime heritage and a unique way to relax. In addition to Dhow cruises, there are a number of cost effective and fun ways in which tourists and residents can enjoy the city skyline, including tours organised by Yellow Boat, one of Dubai’s most popular boat tour companies.

Muhammad Ansari, CEO of The Yellow Boats, said: “We actively promote visitors to discover the city from the water to beat the summer heat. We have a number of daily tours from 9am to 8pm for individuals, families and private groups.”

Aquatic adventure

Action-packed aquatic adventure in Dubai include self-drive boat tours, island hopping, jet ski tours, water skiing, paragliding and more. Travel companies are well-equipped to provide diving experiences, fishing trips, snorkeling, scuba diving, and kite surfing. One of the most notable water-based activities in the city is ‘fly boarding’, offering thrill seekers a chance to be elevated above water on jet-powered boot attachments.

Basheer Al Salabi, co-owner SeaYou Watersports, said: “Our guided kayak and sup tours are among the most popular choices, as they give our guests a unique viewpoint of Dubai and its landmarks. We run these tours during the cooler times of the day focusing on early mornings and sunset.”