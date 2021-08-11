Dubai: The Dubai Media Office confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday reports of a fire in the industrial area near the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA). The media office tweeted that Dubai Civil Defense brought the fire under control, in the Jebel Ali area in a plastics factory.
The smoke was due to the burning of flammable plastic materials, the tweet said. No casualties or injuries have been reported, the authority added.
Several residents also reported seeing clouds of smoke rising from the industrial area.