The Hormone Connection in Diabetes

Diabetes is fundamentally a hormonal imbalance says Dr Manoj V Gedam, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Al Khail Mall (Al Quoz). Understanding how insulin and other hormones affect blood sugar is essential in managing diabetes. We recommend regular glucose monitoring and awareness of risk factors, such as family history, obesity and unhealthy eating to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes mellitus early.

Combining medication with lifestyle changes can greatly improve outcomes. The aim is to balance carbohydrates with protein and fibre, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy weight. These simple, consistent habits can prevent complications and empower patients to lead active, fulfilling lives with diabetes.

Guarding Your Kidneys Against Diabetes

Diabetes is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure, responsible for 45% of kidney-related issues says Dr Shahin Mohammed, Specialist Nephrology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. Approximately 1 in 3 people with diabetes suffer from kidney disease.

Elevated blood glucose levels damage kidney blood vessels, leading to protein loss in urine. To prevent kidney complications, diabetic patients should monitor blood sugar levels, undergo annual serum creatinine and urine albumin-to-creatinine tests, and control blood pressure as per their healthcare provider’s advice. Staying hydrated, reducing salt, exercising regularly, and maintaining a balanced diet are essential steps for kidney health.

Diabetes and Foot Health

Dr Roshan Rodney S, Specialist Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool says diabetic patients face an increased risk of foot issues due to nerve damage and poor circulation. He further adds that we advise daily foot checks, looking for cuts, sores, and infections. Wear well-fitting shoes to avoid blisters and consult a foot specialist regularly.

Keep your feet clean and moisturised but avoid moisturising between toes where infection can breed. Regular podiatric check-ups help detect problems early. Small steps in foot care go a long way in preventing complications and maintaining mobility in diabetes management.

Protecting Vision in a Diabetic Life

Diabetes can seriously impact your eyes, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy says Dr Anu Jayan Mookencheril Paul, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens. She emphasises annual eye exams, even if your vision seems fine, as diabetes-related eye issues can develop without symptoms.

A healthy diet, controlling blood sugar, and managing blood pressure are crucial for preserving eye health. If diagnosed with diabetes, consult an eye specialist immediately to set up regular check-ups. With early intervention and proper care, you can protect your vision and maintain good eye health for long term.

Guarding Against Diabetic Neuropathy

Dr Rajesh Chaudhary, Specialist Neurology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says diabetes often leads to neuropathy, where high blood sugar damages nerves, especially in hands and feet. We recommend keeping blood sugar within target levels, as well as regular nerve function tests to detect early symptoms.

Exercise can significantly help by improving circulation, which can ease nerve pain. Proper footwear, routine foot care, and a balanced diet with plenty of B vitamins support nerve health. Early intervention is key; don’t ignore tingling or numbness. By acting early, you can reduce or manage the impacts of diabetic neuropathy.

Fuelling Health with the Right Diet

Your diet is central to managing diabetes effectively says Ms Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC). A balanced intake of carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats at every meal to prevent blood sugar spikes is advisable. Focus on high-fibre foods like vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, which slow down sugar absorption and stabilise energy levels.

Limiting refined sugars, processed foods, and sugary drinks is crucial. Meal planning can help avoid unhealthy choices and maintain steady glucose levels. With the right food choices, managing diabetes becomes simpler and leads to better long-term health.

Innovations Making Diabetes Easier to Manage

Dr Chakra Diwaker, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens says advances in diabetes care are making life easier for patients. We now have access to a range of treatments, from insulin pumps to continuous glucose monitors that reduce the burden of manual tracking.

All advancements in diabetes care help with both glucose control and weight management. Discuss with your endocrinologist if these treatments might be suitable for you. Staying informed about the latest options and working with your healthcare team can significantly improve your quality of life with diabetes.

Building a Fitness Plan for Health

Staying active is one of the best ways to manage diabetes says Dr Velmurugan Mannar, Specialist Endocrinology at Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Karama (UMC). Regular exercise helps lower blood sugar, improve circulation, and reduce insulin resistance. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

Strength training is also beneficial for maintaining muscle mass and improving metabolism. Always monitor your blood sugar levels before and after exercise to prevent hypoglycaemia. Consult with a healthcare provider for personalised advice and find activities you enjoy staying motivated and make fitness a lifelong habit.

