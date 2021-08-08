1 of 9
Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Founder’s Memorial, a permanent national tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was inaugurated on Monday 26 February 2018 in an official ceremony in the capital, Abu Dhabi.
The President of the UAE had declared 2018 as the ‘Year of to mark the 100-year anniversary of Sheikh Zayed’s birth' and the inauguration of The Founder's Memorial coincided with the announcement.
Spread over 3.3 hectares, the public space boasts a beautiful landscape, indigenous flora, a Sanctuary Garden which has seating areas and a traditional falaj (ancient irrigation system), a Heritage Garden rich with medicinal desert plants. The venue includes an elevated walkway which offers visitors captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the city’s dazzling skyline. The centrepiece of The Founder’s Memorial, The Constellation
What is The Constellation?: The main attraction at The Founder's Memorial is what is called The Constellation. Built by internationally renowned artist Ralph Helmick, it is a three-dimensional portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. You can view it from three directions and at night, The Constellation shines like a star.
The design of The Constellation is made of 1,327 geometric shapes suspended on 1,110 cables to create the resemblance of Sheikh Zayed's image.
The Falaj Water Channel in front of The Constellation: Falaj was an innovative irrigation system that was used by people in the Arabian Peninsula to bring water from its source, which mostly originated from the foothills of mountains.The Falaj Water Channel is a testimony to the Founding Father’s grand vision and efforts to preserve the legacy of ancestors
Historic declaration: A Human Fraternity document, called ‘Abu Dhabi Declaration’, was signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar at the Founder's Memorial in 2019.
Entry is free and The Founder's Memorial is open to visitors from 9am to 10pm daily, according to the Visit Abu Dhabi website.
Walking distance from the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the memorial is located near Emirates Palace Hotel.
