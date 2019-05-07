10% discounts also available with complimentary notifications and deliveries

Dubai

Dubai: VFS Global has announced extended Ramadan timings for the convenience of visa applicants.

For UK applications the Dubai Centre is open from 8am to 9pm, while the Abu Dhabi Centre is open from 8am to 3pm.

Australia, New Zealand and Ireland counters are also open from 9am to 3pm in both centres

Meanwhile, European countries counters at both centres are open from 8am to 5pm, while Croatia, Singapore and South Africa counters are only available in Dubai from 8am to 5pm. Visa applicants can also avail of 10 per cent discounts and complimentary SMS notifications and passport delivery on every application for doorstep visa services.