According to the UAE Federal Penal Code No 3 of 1987 and as amended, chapter six thereof, crimes against reputation (libel and abuse), Article 373 of the Penal Code clearly states: “Detention for a period not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Dh10.000 shall be imposed upon anyone who, by any means of publicity, disgraces the honour or the modesty of another person without attributing any particular act to the defamed party. Detention for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding Dh20,000 or either of these two, shall apply if a public official or one who is in charge of a public service has been abused during, because of, or on the occasion of performing his duty or public service, if the abuse affects the honour or injures the reputation of families, or it is noticed that the abuse is intended to achieve an illegal purpose. However, if the abuse is published in any newspaper or printed media, it shall be considered an aggravated case.”