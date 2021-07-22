Nazeer Ali, 53, from Tamil Nadu, plans to set up his own cafeteria in UAE

A 53-year-old Indian expat from Tamil Nadu wins Dh500,000 Mahzooz draw this week. Image Credit:

Dubai: A 53-year-old Indian expat from Tamil Nadu who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now planning to start his own cafeteria after winning Dh500,000 in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw.

Nazeer Ali, a former human resources executive who has been unemployed for some months, matched five out of the six winning numbers -- 7-12-31-35-39-43 -- during a live draw held on July 17 to split the Dh1 million second-tier prize with an anonymous winner.

Down but never lost hope

After losing his job, Nazeer Ali, a father of two, had to send his family back home. He said: “I’ve been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope.”

“I always believed in the power of luck and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz has proved that optimism and positivity always bring great things in life,” he added.

“I received an email from Mahzooz informing me that I’d won a whopping Dh500,000. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes. It took a while for this life-changing win to sink in. I called my family immediately and happily told them that all our worries had come to an end,” he continued.

Nazeer Ali

Starting own cafeteria

Winning such a large sum of money has given Nazeerali the opportunity to fulfil his long-standing dream to become an entrepreneur.

“I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me. But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible,” noted a joyful Nazeer Ali.

He added: “Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back so that we can reunite. My wife and my two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to come. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again.”

Helping extended family

Experiencing the hardships of being unemployed, Nazeer Ali said he will allocate a portion of his winnings to help others.

“I have faced several hardships and disappointments while I was looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work. So, I will support the unemployed members within my extended family,” he promised.

