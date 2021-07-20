1 of 14
Russian Muslims pray in the Sobornaya mosque, Moscow Cathedral Mosque.
Image Credit: AFP
Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city.
Image Credit: AP
Muslims attending prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP
Filipino Muslims offer prayers outside a mosque in Manila City, suburban Manila.
Image Credit: AFP
Refugees at a mosque in the Kazana Refugees camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
Muslim worshippers kneel as they pray at the Millennium Square in Hawassa, Ethiopia.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslims gather at The Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Image Credit: AFP
A worshipper and his children in the Al Madras neighbourhood of Sudan's capital Khartoum east.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim worshippers pray in the courtyard of the Alrachid Grand Mosque in Bamako.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim worshippers gather in the Alrachid Grand Mosqu in Bamako.
Image Credit: AFP
The Sultan Mosque is seen as people walk past restaurants in the Arab Street district in Singapore.
Image Credit: AFP
Egyptian Muslims gather at Al Shami Mosque in the Nile Delta city of Al Mahalla Al Kubra, north of the capital Cairo.
Image Credit: AFP
Bosnian Muslims pray in front of Sarajevo's central, Gazi-Husref Bey's mosque.
Image Credit: AFP
Nigeria muslim offer prayers at a basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria.
Image Credit: AP