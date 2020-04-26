Union Coop UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Union Coop has allocated Dh150 million to reduce the prices of more than 25,000 items in store during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it was announced on Sunday.

Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “Global markets have faced many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has addded new challenges to providing product and price stability, which Union Coop has addressed through several decisions and actions.”

This move, he said, “Aims to delight members of the community and alleviate their burden.”

Al Falasi called on shoppers to continue monthly rather than weekly shops and reassured shoppers that Union Coop had sufficent stock for four to six months.

He added that Union Coop would be ready to supply competitors if needed.

“Union Coop staff are working round the clock to communicate with suppliers in more than 50 countries to maintain its strategic merchandise reserves, ensure price stability and adequate provision of goods,” he said. “The suppliers have agreed to ensure product supply 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a proactive plan to address any shortage, in case it happens.

“Don’t be afraid of running out of goods,” he added, “ As all Union Coop branches operate from 7am to 2am, to allow shoppers to purchase their needs any time they see fit and as a plan to reduce the crowd and avoid queues.”

He explained that the few hours in which Union Coop stores were closed, were dedicated to daily sanitation

Union Coop has raised the number of employees working in the online store to more than 500 people and are seeking to raise the number of delivery vehicles to 300, while aiming to cut delivery times to within two business days.