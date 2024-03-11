Abu Dhabi: The UAE's third aid ship, loaded with 4,500 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, is scheduled to depart for the city of Al Arish in Egypt, bound for the Gaza Strip.
The shipment is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' operation directed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Departing from the Port of Fujairah within the next two days, the ship will carry essential items including food, shelter materials, children's food supplements, winter clothing, and medical aid. These efforts aim to alleviate the hardships faced by Palestinians in Gaza, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.
On November 5, 2023, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed instructed the Joint Operations Command at the UAE Ministry of Defence to initiate 'Gallant Knight 3' in solidarity with the Palestinian people. This operation is being carried out in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian organisations in the UAE.
Fueled by a deep-seated dedication to humanitarian and relief efforts, the UAE has steadfastly stood by the Palestinian people, offering consistent support over the years.
In December 2023, the UAE sent its first aid ship to El Arish as part of the humanitarian operation.The ship carried 4,016 tonnes of various relief items, comprising 3,465 tonnes of food, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, and 131 tonnes of medical supplies.
A subsequent aid shipment was dispatched in February, with the second vessel transporting 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials, and 87 tonnes of medical supplies.