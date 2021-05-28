Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients wins in two categories: ‘3G Leadership Award for Social Sector & Philanthropy’ and ‘3G Best Community Service Award’. Image Credit:

Sharjah: UAE-based civil society organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has scooped two prestigious Global Good Governance (3G) Awards 2021 for the third time since 2017.

FoCP won in two categories: ‘3G Leadership Award for Social Sector & Philanthropy’ and ‘3G Best Community Service Award’.

FOCP was cited “for its impactful efforts to raise strong public awareness and advocacy on the risks and types of cancer as well as coalescing support from individuals and organisations in both public and private sectors to raise funds to help cancer patients who are unable to afford high treatment costs.”

The 3G Awards celebrates individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that demonstrate sustainability as a strategic priority of their organisations.

Sawsan Jafar, chairperson of FOCP Board of Directors, said: “It is truly an honour to be recognised by the Global Good Governance Awards 2021 edition in two categories. We thank you for this valued recognition, which FOCP is delighted to receive for the third time since 2017.”

She added: “Under the wise leadership of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Patron of FOCP, and International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), we have been able to take timely action to both save and improve the lives of those afflicted with cancer.”

“Working with our international partners, we have been able to reduce the burden on patients, health care systems and civil society organisations, both in the region as well as through our global reach. Together, we will continue on this noble path and achieve greater results, God willing,” Jafar continued.

Supporting cancer patients and their families

FOCP has been providing support to cancer patients and their families. Last year, FOCP launched several humanitarian initiatives that aim to promote community awareness about cancer. Foremost of these efforts was the annual pan-UAE Pink Caravan Ride breast cancer awareness campaign that offered free medical screenings to over 11,007 citizens and residents.

FOCP also convened the 3rd Global NCD (non-communicable disease) Alliance Forum in February 2020, which saw the participation of 400 delegates from 80 countries; 53 national and regional alliances were represented at the forum.

FOCP organised the ‘Give & Gain 2020’ Ramadan challenge with participants reaching the target of 5 million steps and raising Dh50,000.