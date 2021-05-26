1 of 19
The full blood super moon is seen during a the partial eclipse in Melbourne on May 26, 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". Australians were among those lucky enough to see it Wednesday evening, a rare astronomical event marked by a dazzling array of sunset colours like red and burnt orange: a "super blood moon."
Image Credit: AFP
People gather to watch the super blood moon over the city's skyline in Hong Kong, China.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A full blood moon is seen during a partial eclipse in Taipei. The striking display was the result of two simultaneous phenomena: a supermoon (when the moon lines up closer than normal to our planet and appears to be bigger than usual), combined with a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon (when the moon sits directly in the Earth's shadow and is struck by light filtered through the Earth's atmosphere).
Image Credit: AFP
The moon is seen in Singapore. The supermoon appeared first, a day before the total lunar eclipse. Then came the first sightings of the super blood moon.
Image Credit: AFP
A full moon rises over a mosque as a total lunar eclipse was taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia. The colour of the moon during the total eclipse can appear different depending on where people are in the world, and by factors like the amount of dust in the atmosphere and global weather.
Image Credit: AP
A combination of pictures shows the full moon, known as "Super Blood Moon", rises during a lunar eclipse in Mexico City.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The moon is pictured above Manila. Neither a supermoon nor a blood moon is that rare, but seeing both together is unusual, scientists say. It usually happens once every several years, depending on where in the world you live.
Image Credit: AFP
Full moon as seen in the sky, in New Delhi. A supermoon occurs in about 25% of lunar cycles, while a total lunar eclipse occurs in about 5% of them.
Image Credit: PTI
A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan. The last supermoon and total lunar eclipse occurred on January 21, 2019, and the next one will be on October 8, 2033.
Image Credit: AP
A full moon rises over the 9th century Plaosan Temple as a lunar eclipse was taking place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP
The moon is pictured over Leh.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday.
Image Credit: AP
The earth's shadow partially obscures the moon as it emerges from behind a cloud during a lunar eclipse in the skies over Beijing, China:
Image Credit: AP
The moon is pictured above Manila.
Image Credit: AFP
The Moon as seen over Santa Monica, California.
Image Credit: AFP
A moon is observed behind the Suthat temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: AP
Picture taken during the penumbral phase of a total eclipse of the moon, seen from Santiago.
Image Credit: AFP
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, shines behind the tip of the Tokyo Skytree which is illuminated in celebration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The moon is pictured from Sanur beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali, during a total lunar eclipse.
Image Credit: AFP