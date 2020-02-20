Emirates Post People of Determination Stamps Image Credit: Emirates Post

Dubai: Emirates Post has issued a set of distinctive commemorative stamps to promote the new logo for people of determination.

Recently launched by the Ministry of Community Development, the new symbol reflects the latest outlook on disability in the UAE and represents people of determination as active, dynamic and vibrant community members.

The design of the new logo is in line with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the launch of the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination that aims to encourage their social inclusion into varied areas of educational, practical and social life. Unlike the old logo, which portrayed stillness and dependency, the new logo is designed without sharp edges to express the adaptability that people of determination embody when accepting the changes in their lives and recognizes them as active and productive individuals.

Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Care, said, “As one of the leading countries in the world to support the rights of people of determination, the UAE is continuously raising the standards for embracing them as an integral part of the community and ensuring their social integration. By collaborating and partnering with numerous social organizations and entities, the Ministry of Community Development was able to provide people of determination with a comprehensives range of tools that helps them achieve a better quality of life. We will continue to prioritize them as a national and social responsibility and strive for their full inclusion.”

The importance of the new logo lies is in its ability to facilitate the everyday needs of individuals with disabilities, as it can be used to indicate the locations that provide them with services and facilities. It equally simplifies for their guardians the process of applying for the appropriate services depending on the type of disability, as it can be used in different places and areas such as centers, clubs, people of determination associations, hotels, parks, restaurants and cafes, airports, parking areas, transportation, and other recreational, cultural and social facilities.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said, “Emirates Post is pleased to issue this commemorative stamp that confirms our ongoing commitment to support the country’s national vision in advancing the full social inclusion of people of determination and offering them equal opportunities to be active members of society. The new logo shows the UAE’s confidence in the capabilities of people of determination as they transition into independency and self-determination to reach their full potential.”