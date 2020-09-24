Superior incentives at reasonable prices to expedite your idea and bring to fruition

Incredible incentives from the UAE's premium free zones and business consultants help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to fruition Image Credit: Supplied

HAMRIYAH FREE ZONE

Key packages: HFZA offers a range of executive offices, pre-built warehouses and industrial land that can be customised to your business requirements. It offers an array of business activities such as trading, manufacturing, service or consultancy business through our commercial, service or industrial license.

We offer cost-effective offices and licensing options to support aspiring entrepreneurs, with a range of services and facilities built to help you reach your goals. HFZA has also streamlined and simplified our procedures, enabling entrepreneurs to get their license in less than 60 minutes.

International standard, pre-fabricated warehouses are also available to suit your business requirements. These light industrial units provide appropriate electrical loads and lighting and are equipped with roller doors and a loading bay. HFZA features 30 million sqm of prime investment area, with available industrial plots of land starting from 2,500sqm at competitive fixed-lease rates for the first 5-years and a range of facilities such as an extensive transportation network, power, water and waste management and dedicated labour accommodation with recreational facilities and more. It currently offers new companies 20 per cent off warehouse and office packages, as well as complete exemptions on license fees.

Contact: +971 6 526 3333; E: info@hfza.ae; W: www.hfza.ae

SHARJAH MEDIA CITY

Key packages: For the month of September, SHAMS is offering all its licenses for Dh5,750. This 50 per cent discount is applicable on the license cost.

Media mania offer: All Shams Media Activities: 50 per cent off on license fee; E-commerce license: 50 per cent off on license fee; Freelancer package starting from only Dh5,750

To avail offers contact: 800 Shams (74267) or visit www.shams.ae

UMM AL QUWAIN FREE ZONE AUTHORITY

Key packages: Startup Business Package – Starting from Dh8,000; Up to 50 per cent government subsidy for a limited period; The best freelancer package in the region; Special license for Digital Nomads

Contact: +971 (0)6 7647272 | E: info@uaqftz.com

AURION BUSINESS CONSULTANTS

Key packages

Starting from cost-effective company incorporation to a premium office package in Dubai, Aurion is a trusted partner for all business investments in the UAE.

Contact: Dubai: +971 4 2504150 | Sharjah: +971 6 557 9726 | W: www.dubaifreezonecompany.com

BUSINESS LINK UAE

Key packages: For startup company setup, trade license renewal and other fees can be paid on installment basis; Media License starts from Dh5,750; E-commerce license starts from Dh5,750; E-traders professional license starts From Dh3,500; Free zone license without visa package start from Dh8,050; Freelance visa starts from Dh14,000; Free zone license with visa starts from Dh11,500; Mainland business setup Starts from Dh24,999; Offshore Company Formation Starts from Dh6,999

Special Offers (Prices)

Professional license without visa for Dh3,500; 40 per cent off on SME Business Setup Packages

Contact: +971 43 215227; M: +971 55 6070 118 | W: https://www.businesslinkuae.com | E: info@businesslinkuae.com

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP (CIG)

Key packages: Lifetime investor visa package with 100 per cent ownership in Dubai mainland – starting Dh18,499 and Auto renewal of investor visa with no cost once every 3 years

It includes the following:

Trade license (government charges); Corporate service agent fee; Preparation of legal documents; Corporate PRO services; Court fee; Immigration card; One Investor visa – (Life Time); Bank account opening; Company stamp l Two-Year License Package starting from Dh29,999: Pay for a year and get two years Dubai mainland license with 100 per cent ownership

It includes the following:

Trade License (Government Charges); Corporate service agent fee; Bank account opening; E-office; Company stamp

2 Rent a serviced office and get a complimentary license sponsorship luxurious office space in prime locations at an economic price

It includes the following:

Secure business-grade internet, WiFi and dedicated phone line; Modern and ergonomic office furniture; Receptionist service; Communal kitchen with tea and coffee making facilities; Office cleaning and maintenance; Access to a printer, scanner and photocopier; All utility costs included

Contact: Toll Free: 800 244 (CIG)

CREATIVE ZONE

Key packages: Dubai Mainland Trade License –100 per cent expat ownership from Dh23,000

It includes the following:

Dubai Mainland Trade Licence; Corporate sponsorship / Local service agent; Coworking facility at Downtown Dubai; Name Reservation Payment Voucher; Documentation services; Dedicated account manager; Business hub services – Virtual office space and telephone number; PRO Fees for Visa + Eid + Medical l Free Zone Trade License - 100 per cent expat qwnership: Dh14,999

It includes the following:

Trade License and 1 Visa Package (3 Years Residency); Any business activity; E-Channel deposit and registration; Immigration service; Broad legal advice; Tax and accounting consultation; Virtual office space; Meeting room access (3 hours a month);

Discounted insurance plans; PRO fees for Emirates ID and medical services

2 Free Zone Trade License - 100 per cent expat ownership for Dh5,750

It includes the following:

Free Zone Trade License for 1 year; Any business activity (3 Activities); Assistance in bank account opening; Legal, tax and accounting consultation; Discounted insurance plans

Contact: 800-LICENSE (5423673)

DECISIVE ZONE

Key packages

l Free zone package starting from Dh5,750

2 Local sponsor change – free on year 1

3 Woman entrepreneur freelance permit - Dh3,921

4 E-commerce package all inclusive (no additional costs) - Dh16,500

Dubai free zone at sea all inclusive (no additional costs) – Dh14,500

Contact: +971 4 584 7332, +971 55 350 5535 | E: hello@decisivezone.ae | W: www.decisivezone.ae

FLYING COLOUR GROUP

Key packages

l Free zone packages starting from Dh6,000 onwards

2 Mainland Companies starting from Dh16,000 onwards

Contact: +971 4 4542366; Whatsapp +971 55 4413566 | E: info@flyingcolour.com | W: www.flyingcolour.com

MAKE MY FIRM

Key packages: Professional license Package (Sole Establishment / Civil Company) – Dh7,500*

It includes the following:

Annual remuneration for UAE National Service Agent; 100 per cent shareholding on expatriate shareholder’s name; Annual rent for non usage sharing office; 2 visa eligibility; Buisness Bay Location; Trade Name, Initial Approval & License fees will be as per the Govt voucher; MMF professional assistance fees is complementary

l Commercial license Package (LLC- Limited Liability Company) – Dh8,000

It includes the following:

Annual Remuneration for UAE National; Annual rent for non usage sharing office; 2 visa eligibility; Buisness Bay Location; Trade Name, Initial Approval & License fees will be as per the Govt voucher; MMF Professional assistance fees is complementary

Contact: +971 56 190 5995 / +971 52 673 9777 | W: www.makemyfirm.ae

TRADE LICENSE ZONE

Key packages

l ecommerce License & Visa Combo at Dh13,000

2 Free Zone company license; One month co-working space in Dubai; prestigious Dubai address and mail management; access to all premium partners via www.eBorderless.com

Special offers

l Media or eCommerce License from just Dh6,500!

2 Free Zone company license; one month co-working space in Dubai; prestigious Dubai address and mail management

3 Media License & Visa package at just Dh13,000

l 1 visa free zone company license; any media/eCommerce activities; 3-year visa ; one month co-working space in Dubai; prestigious Dubai address and mail management

l General Trading License & Visa package at just Dh17,000

2 1 visa free zone company license; any two business activities; 3-year visa; one Month co-working space in Dubai; prestigious Dubai address and mail management