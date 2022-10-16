Dubai: The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest food donation drive to support the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries across four continents, on Sunday announced the completion of the distribution of over 2.5 million meals across seven Asian countries, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH).

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the 1 Billion Meals initiative provided food support to underprivileged and undernourished individuals and families in a number of cities and villages in India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Cambodia.

The meals, in the form of food parcels comprising ingredients to enable individuals and families to prepare healthy and nutritious meals for several weeks, were delivered directly to around 75,000 beneficiaries.

Around 1,537,500 meals were distributed in various cities, villages, and rural areas of India, and 800,000 meals were distributed equally in four countries, 200,000 meals each in Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In addition, 100,000 meals each were distributed in the Philippines, and Cambodia.

Improving quality of life

Ibrahim Bumelha, advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and vice chairman of MBRCH, highlighted that reaching out to underprivileged and undernourished individuals and families around the world, in cooperation with pioneering food aid initiatives such as the 1 Billion Meals, translates MBRCH’s mission to improve the quality of life for people and their communities.

He noted that it also aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed for sustainable humanitarian work that impacts the lives of individuals and families and empowers communities.

Bumelha said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, our cooperation is ongoing to support those in need and provide aid across the countries in which MBRCH has an active role, or in which we cooperate with international organisations and local charities for the benefit of people.”

He added: “With the vision of its leadership, the UAE is a beacon of hope and charitable and humanitarian work that makes a positive impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. We are committed to expanding our relief efforts in cooperation and coordination with leading organizations such as MBRGI.”

Direct food support

Sarah Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said: “MBRGI, in collaboration with MBRCH under its umbrella, reached large segments of the less fortunate in a number of countries in Asian through the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to provide direct food aid and offer a safety net for societies that suffer from reduced food security.”

She added: “The cooperation with MBRCH benefits from the establishment’s broad logistical network across beneficiary countries, which expands humanitarian work to new horizons.”