It will be a hot day in the UAE with temperatures hitting 49°C in some parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
The UAE will see mostly sunny, but, hazy and partly cloudy at times. Some low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation ver some eastern and southern areas by afternoon.
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in Al Ain and some parts of Abu Dhabi.
A warm breeze is expected through the day, the NCM has forecast "light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust."
Temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 46-49°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 43-47°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions. This means it will be hotter than last week.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 65-80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 85 per cent.
The sea along UA's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.