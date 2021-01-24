Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday approved new visa and residency rules allowing expat students to bring and sponsor their families whenever they have the financial capability.

A student visa of one year is issued to expatriate students who are over 18 years and residing in the UAE and is sponsored by a parent or accredited university. Under the long-term residency scheme or 'gold' visa, outstanding students can apply to get a long-term visa of 5 years.

In the first Cabinet meeting of 2021, the UAE also approved the setting up of the Emirates Tourism Council with a view to coordinate, market and support for national tourism projects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired Sunday’s meeting, held in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as well as other ministers and senior officials.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired the first Cabinet meeting in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the general framework for the UAE’s media strategy... 2020 was a crucial year with the UAE attracting the global interest. This requires different thinking and new interaction to keep pace with this attention.”

“The UAE has been ranked 18th in the world in its soft power indicators and is among the most active countries in international arenas. Our end goal is to better communicate with peoples and convey our story to the world in new formats. We want to develop a new governmental methodology with the new media, which has become influential,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.