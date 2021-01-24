1 of 8
She’s best known as Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s bride today, but there’s more to her than being a trophy wife to an actor. As they get married in a beach resort in Alibaug, here’s what you should about the new celebrity wife on the block…
Image Credit: IANS
2 of 8
Natasha Dalal, 32, is a fashion designer with a formal degree from New York’s Fashion Institute Of Technology.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 8
She is the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal, who are not in the film production business like Dhawan’s father David and brother Rohit Dhawan.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn
5 of 8
Dalal and Dhawan attended school together in Mumbai and met first in the sixth grade. After being classmates at the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai, they continued to be good friends but got into a relationship much later in their adult life.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn
6 of 8
Dalal prefers to keep a low profile, but in an interview with the fashion magazine Hello!, she revealed: “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”
Image Credit: Agencies
7 of 8
Dalal is designing her own wedding trousseau. Though the wedding isn’t as decadent and star-studded like the usual star weddings owing to the pandemic, revelry is now on at Alibaug.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/natashadalallabel/
8 of 8
Dalal and Dhawan remain one of Bollywood’s strongest couples and although she doesn’t talk about him publicly on her social media, they were often spotted together vacationing and returning from holidays abroad. Seen here with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Switzerland.
Image Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma