Abu Dhabi: UAE plans to roll out the world’s biggest carpet of natural flowers, measuring 210mx120m, in Dubai next month.

The Ministry of Tolerance announced on Monday it will organise the ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ event in Dubai from November 22 to 24, as part of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity 2019.

Through ‘Flowers of Tolerance’, the ministry will produce the largest carpet of natural flowers in the world. The carpet of flowers is expected to take the shape of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity’s logos as well as some of the UAE’s famous landmarks.

The carpet will be the size of more than two large football stadiums, and will be made by more than 5,000 volunteers from 150 nationalities and communities living in the UAE. The event will also feature theatrical and artistic performances over the three-day event, an official from the ministry said.

Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, said that the ministry plans to break the current world record by covering an area of 210-meters-long and 120-meters-wide with natural followers, to be the largest carpet of natural flowers ever, in the Dubai Festival City.