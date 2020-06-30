Picture for illustrative purposes: repatriation flights Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE will issue a no objection letter for the return of residents stuck in India in some humanitarian cases that meet all conditions and requirements, the UAE Embassy in New Delhi announced on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the mission gave an update for the thousands of Indian residents who have been stuck back home during the COVID-19 and waiting to return to their families and workplaces.

The embassy said valid UAE residence permit holders currently present in India must obtain necessary approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship by observing all the conditions set by the authorities.

“The @UAEembassyIndia would like to draw the attention of the valid UAE residence permit holders currently present in India, to the necessity of obtaining necessary approval from the @ICAUAE while ensuring that all conditions set by the UAE competent authorities are observed,” the missions said in its first tweet.

It further added: “Please note that UAE will issue no objection letter to travel in some humanitarian cases only that meet all conditions and requirements.”

The embassy also affirmed its commitment to the decisions of the Indian authorities regarding the continued closure of airports in India, and implementation of some restrictions that do not allow foreign airlines to carry passengers.

“We express our thank for your cooperation and your understanding of the current global situation, and in case there is any developments in this regard, we will publish it on the official platforms of embassy,” it added.

Gulf News is reaching out to authorities to get further clarification on the procedures for the no objection letter for humanitarian cases.

The tweets from the mission come in the wake of reports from India that said UAE residents stuck in India needed added layers of approvals from the UAE Embassy in New Delhi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE.

Sources told Gulf News that such requirements are not valid for the residents planning to fly back to the UAE.

The mission’s tweets reaffirm that there are no such conditions set for Indians wishing to return to the UAE.