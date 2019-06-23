Attack is new proof of hostile and terrorist tendencies of Al Houthis: statement

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack that targeted the international airport of Abha, south of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the attack violates all international laws and norms, and shows new proof of the hostile and terrorist tendencies of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias and their efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE reiterated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its stand with Riyadh against any threat to its security and stability.

The UAE supports all measures in the face of Houthi extremism and terrorism and stands with Saudi Arabia in all measures taken to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the UAE and the security of Saudi Arabia is indivisible. Any threat facing Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.