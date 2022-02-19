Dubai: UAE schools are phasing out plastic in support of the recently-launched ‘Dubai Can’ initiative for all segments of society to gradually eliminate single-use plastic bottles.

Dubai Can was launched recently by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It encourages everyone to use reusable water bottles and has set up several water fountains for refilling the bottles in Dubai.

Some schools had previously started their own initiatives to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and other single-use plastic items. Now, they have stepped up efforts in support of Dubai Can.

Banned on campus

Asha Alexander Asha Alexander, Principal, GEMS Legacy School and Executive Leader – Climate Change, GEMS Education, said the use of single-use plastic bags is banned and books and stationery are distributed in jute bags at the school. “This is a practice that is being encouraged across all GEMS schools. Students learn about the harmful effects of single-use plastic as part of the climate literacy initiative at the school,” she added.

Alexander said GEMS schools have been active in collecting discarded single-use plastic bottles and recycling them through ‘Simply Bottles’, an initiative by D Grade Dubai, which turns the plastic bottles into “high-quality” yarn that replaces traditional polyester yarn to produce a wide range of clothing.

“GEMS Education has long been aware of the need to lead the change in schools in the UAE, and have installed cost-effective water fountains in all schools. Most students use refillable bottles and all schools have cut back on the use of single-use plastic bottles because of the devastating effects these have on the environment, especially marine life.”

‘Plogging’ for the environment

GEMS has also has brought ‘Plogging’ to Dubai in partnership with DULSCO and Dubai Municipality. This is a fitness activity that ensures students learn to keep their environment clean as they jog and pick up plastic trash. GEMS brought together parents, teachers and students from across 15 schools during Dubai Fitness Challenge last year to pick up single-use plastics on beaches, roads and in parks.

GEMS Education students and teachers often head out into the community to take part in environmental drives Image Credit: Supplied

1,000 free bottles

Punit MK Vasu Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said its board of trustees has provided over 1,000 members of its teaching and non-teaching staff – including bus drivers, conductors and helpers across all campuses – a personalised vacuum stainless steel water bottle. “This is to encourage staff to refill water across drinking stations in the school, which are now across the city as well. The bottles have been provided free-of-cost to all our staff,” he added.

‘Green brigade’

The school also has a ‘Ditch the Plastic’ campaign that involves spreading awareness amongst students to avoid use of plastic. “This is put into practice and there are ‘green brigades’ in the student council who help to implement such initiatives. We proudly train our students as ‘plastic snobs’ – ones who look down on plastic and on anyone who uses or promotes its use. In fact, our students are all over the place during clean-up drives organised by various environment protection agencies of the UAE, helping to keep the country clean of plastics and other trash.”

The environment-friendly bottles have been provided free-of-cost to staff at campuses of The Indian High School in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Vasu said recycling stations have been installed across all three campuses of the school. “Students refill their bottles from these water coolers, thus saving on plastic bottle usage,” he added.

Daily reminder

The UN’s ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) are an integral part of the The Indian High Group of Schools’ curriculum as well. Vasu said: “We feel privileged to belong to and be led by a nation that is so invested in the future. Lessons in the harmful effects of plastic are repeated every day and in every format across our campuses. Encouraging the replacement of plastic bags with jute and cotton bags in the school book stores, provision of water dispensers all around the school premises, forming of environment clubs are some ways we are encouraging our staff and students to be sustainable.”

Dubai Can studies

Shiny Davison Shiny Davison, Academic Director at Gulf Model School, said in the new academic year the use of single-use plastic bottles will be banned at the school. Also, Dubai Can will become part of social studies for primary and middle school.

Davison said the school canteen will also stop selling plastic water bottles. Instead, students will carry their own recyclable water bottles and fill them up from water stations. “The school has a water filling station which is available for both students and teachers. A reward system is in place to motivate students to be active participants of our sustainable programmes. This plan will also be extended to families where our pupils will be volunteers discouraging the use of plastic bottles and bags at homes,” she added.

Davison said: “We have taken Dubai Can as a thrust area for the new academic year. ‘No plastic’ has been an initiative in school for a long time as we incorporated the [UN SDGs] into the social studies curriculum. Now, following the Dubai Can initiative, we have put together an action plan, designed by the environment club of the school.”

Easy access points

Dr Ritika Anand Dr Ritika Anand, Principal, Deira Private School Dubai, said the school has welcomed Dubai Can with open arms. She said : “At Deira Private School we believe in starting early with sustainable education – our students are made aware of why the environment is important, how it should be treated, and how they play a crucial role in the future of its existence.”

She added: “Through our eco-literacy programme, our students learn more about environmental issues and explore ways in which they can apply that learning to lead more sustainable lives and improve sustainability practices in the classroom and beyond.

Students at Deira Private School learn about sustainability from an early age Image Credit: Supplied