From left: Shravan Charya - CEO & Founder of SocioPay, Thani AlZaffin - CEO of Emaratech Group, Abdullah AlShehhi - COO of Dubai Cares and Ali AlZayar - Board Member of SocioPay at the press conference in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can now automatically contribute towards charity with every purchase through a new scan-and-pay free app called SocioPay.

When shopping at over participating 200 merchants in the UAE, residents and tourists will earn back cash, 50 per cent of which will go towards a participating charity of their choice. The user can choose to donate 100 per cent of the amount in charity. Currently, Dubai Cares and Al Jalila Foundation are the two organisations that SocioPay users can support. More organisations will join later, SocioPay representatives said.

Users only pay the purchase amount as normal and nothing extra over the price of the item or service at the participating outlet. There are no additional charges in using SocioPay.

Card or Wallet

The announcement came during a press conference on Sunday in Dubai. SocioPay, powered by noqodi, can be downloaded for free on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. It creates a noqodi Wallet automatically, allowing users to link any payment method (card or wallet) for cashless and contactless payments at retail outlets, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics.

SocioPay offers CashBack offers that can be explored on the app. Noqodi, SocioPay’s payment and wallet partner, allows for “highly secure transactions” as a strategic partner of Smart Dubai.

Daily habit

Shravan Charya, Founder and CEO, SocioLadder, said: “SocioPay makes the spirit of charitable giving a daily habit, through everyday payments. SocioPay integrates payments technology, to transform the way local businesses create philanthropic value for society. Every transaction a customer makes will now have sustainable social impact, thanks to our generous retail partners. We are thankful to noqodi for partnering with us to provide secure payments and safe wallet for SocioPay. We are also thankful to IACAD’s [Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department] futuristic vision, for providing the licence to allow the listing of charities in the app.”

‘Easy and secure’

Thani Al Zaffin, emaratech group CEO, which is behind noqodi, said: “This partnership will bring a new era of digital social innovation to the UAE. While we ensure that all transactions made through SocioPay remain easy and secure, we are harnessing digital technology to bring innovation for businesses and social good.”

Adding credit

Al Zaffin added: “The digital wallet noqodi has been launched in the context of the continuous efforts of the Government of Dubai to facilitate digital payments for government transactions. We have a number of listed national banks and financial institutions that allow customers to add credit from their bank accounts and use their digital wallet through SocioPay,” he added.

Supporting education