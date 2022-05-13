Social media users from across the UAE and world expressed their grief and sense of loss at the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.

Emirati social media user, Emaratino Traveler, posted on Facebook: “Today 13th of May 2022 marks a sad day among us Emiratis. Today marks the loss of one of the true leaders who have led this country to impossibilities […] May his soul Rest In Peace and heavens.”

Another Emirati Twitter user, @desertxskye, wrote: “As an Emirati I remember the moment they announced the passing of Baba Zayed and the grief that came with it. His leadership and humility and compassion for his people were instilled in his son. The news of Sheikh Khalifa’s passing fills us all with the same sadness and sense of loss.””

On the same note, Twitter user @daisyyshai wrote: “Today we’ve lost another beloved father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. I refuse to believe you left this world but I know for a fact you are still living in our hearts. You took after your father’s greatest work and made sure we all live the best lives.”

User @miraalhussein mourned the passing of Sheikh Khalifa and tweeted: “A sad day for the UAE. We bid farewell to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Twitter user @thisisturki94 extended his condolences to all Emiratis: “His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, our sincere condolences to the Emirati people and leadership.”

User, @drshamsheervp, took to his Twitter account to express his grief and praised Sheikh Khalifa’s leadership: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. His demise is a great loss to the nation. The people of the UAE will fondly remember his immense contributions forever.”

Twitter user @shahidmusa050 wrote: “Deeply sad to hear about the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader. We give our heartfelt condolence[s] and sympathy to his family. May Allah rest his soul in peace! #UAE #AbuDhabi #Dubai.”

User @ginamarieS1981 also shared a similar post: “An unimaginable loss and a very sad day for the UAE. Condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. […]”

@emkwan tweeted: “Terribly sad news. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE has sadly passed away. My deepest condolences go out to the people of the UAE. May he Rest In Peace.”