Brazilia: President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro announced official mourning throughout Brazil, for a period of three days, starting Friday, after the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"An official state of mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting from the date of the publication of this decree, as a sign of grief over the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates," said a decree issued by the Brazilian president.