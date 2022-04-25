Dubai/Sharjah: Several Indian expats including diplomats and members of various bike riders’ groups have paid tributes to a biker who used to work for the Indian Consulate’s attestation services in Dubai for several years.

Japin Jayaprakash died in a motorcycle accident during a weekend bike ride in Sharjah’s Kalba area, according to his friends and former colleagues.

Sharjah Police said the 37-year-old Indian man was killed on the spot after his motorcycle hit a concrete barrier on the road.

The police operations room received a call at 7.50am on Saturday, reporting the accident on Sharjah-Kalba Road.

Police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the accident site and the victim was moved to the hospital.

Police investigations revealed that the deceased had lost control over his motorcycle and crashed into the concrete barrier, causing his death.

Police urged motorists to pay extra caution on the road especially while driving on curves.

Apart from being known as a professional rider, who has taken part in several riding and racing events, Japin was popular among the community members through his work at multiple outsourced agencies that provided the attestation services for the Indian mission over the years.

Japin Jayaprakash had been scheduled to open his new business in a few days Image Credit: Supplied

‘He was bright and hard working’

Jassim Muhammad, president of the Indian Social Centre, Ajman, who had previously worked for the attestation services of the Indian Consulate in Dubai, recollected hiring Japin in his team in 2009.

“He was one of the brightest members in my team and a hard worker. He was in my team till 2013 when the contract was given to another company. He was among the staff who joined the new company and continued the service. He had become the operations manager and continued to work there till last year. He had briefly worked for the company providing passport services also. But, of late he was preparing to launch his own startup in documentation related services,” Muhammad said.

He added that Japin last talked to him on Friday regarding his new business venture. “I still can’t believe he is gone. This is a big tragedy for not only his family, but for everyone who knew him… He was [passionate] about riding bikes. He used to post pix and videos of his bikes and riding events on his vlog.”

‘We will miss him’

Anish Chaudhury, supervisor at Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra, a help centre under the Indian Consulate, said he had also worked with Japin earlier.

“He was a very good person, kindhearted. He used to be in the consulate’s cricket team also. Everyone was shocked to hear about his passing. I am getting messages from many consuls, who had worked with him, from different parts of the world. We will miss him badly. I am very sad for his family. He and his wife were blessed with a second son just five months ago,” Chaudhury added.

A vice-consul, who had worked with Japin, said: “It is a big shock. Japin was a friendly and positive person who was always helpful and cheerful. He would carry out all the works assigned to him diligently. He loved his family a lot. It is a great loss to me as a friend and as a former colleague. He was such a nice guy that everyone, who knew him, will miss him. I pray for his soul and his family.”

Family flown home

Muhammad said friends and community volunteers have been assisting Japin’s family in completing the legal formalities for repatriating his mortal remains to his hometown in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Japin’s friend since school days, Asif, said Japin’s family –his wife Dr Anju, a homeopathy doctor, and two sons, Jeeva and Jaan—were flown home on Sunday. “Two of our friends have accompanied them.”

He said Japin had been scheduled to open his new business in a few days. “The bike he rode at the time of the accident was also new. He had bought it only a couple of weeks ago.”

He added that Japin, who was a member of different riding groups in Dubai, was preparing to participate in a major event in India. “We grew up together from school days. We have been very close friends and it is big loss for me,” said Asif.