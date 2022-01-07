From left: Asim, Sony and Zohaib -- winners of Dh100,000 each in the latest Mahzooz draw in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: What better way for Pakistani expatriate Asim to start the New Year and celebrate his 25th birthday than winning Dh100,000 from the latest Mahzooz draw in Dubai.

The Abu Dhabi resident, who works in the real estate sector, said he was ecstatic about his timely win, which happened on January 1. “This was the best birthday gift ever. I never thought I’d have Dh100,000 to my name when I turn 25. Now, thanks to Mahzooz, 2022 will be the best year of my life,” he added.

“I was at work, watching the live draw with my colleagues. The seven of us started dancing when my name came up on the screen,” recollected Asim, adding: “Some of my friends have already won. Junaid, the Dh50 million winner, is a friend of a friend and his amazing story inspired me to participate and believe that anything is possible. I will use my winnings to expand my business.”

Two more lucky winners

Asim was not the only lucky person who won in the 58th weekly draw of Mahzooz. Zohaib, also from Pakistan, and Sony, an Indian national living in Kuwait, both became richer by Dh100,000.

It was an answered prayer for Sony, a nurse who is a regular Mahzooz participant. He said: “I was praying to God on Saturday (January 1) evening to send me a solution for my financial troubles. Minutes later, I scrolled through Mahzooz’s Instagram stories and saw my name. I was stunned.”

He added: “Now, I can pay off my loans and live stress-free. I’m so thankful to amazing Mahzooz for giving me a new life this new year,” he added.

Zohaib, who lives in Dubai and works as a marketing manager, said he would use his prize money to buy a property back home. All three winners, meanwhile, added that they would use their prize money to help the needy and ensure others beside them too had a great start to 2022.

