Dubai: A total of 20 participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, with each winning Dh50,000.
The winners matched four out of the five winning numbers (2, 14, 40, 43, 45). Additionally, 868 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Other winners
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9560290, 9624132, 9475621, which belonged to Asim, Zohaib, and Sony, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,603,800.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on January 8 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week.
Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.