This is the second week in a row that an entrant has won the top prize

The 57th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A winner took home the Dh10 million top prize in the Mahzooz Grand Draw held on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.

The new multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers (1, 33, 40, 45, 46.)

The second prize of Dh1 million was shared by six winners who took home Dh166,666 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 601 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9273134, 9264109, 9403159, which belonged to Walid, Ismail, and Jasvir, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,510,350.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “We are ecstatic to have ended 2021 with Mahzooz’s 21st millionaire. We’ve had two successive winners of the Dh10 million Top Prize, which is proof that the new game design is one that delivers on our promise of making winning easier for our customers.”

Dh154 million given away

To date, Mahzooz has produced 21 millionaires, and 139,817 winners who have collectively taken home Dh154,333,394.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed Dh100,000 winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.