Paris: The UAE National Olympic Committee has opened the United Arab Emirates Olympic House to a global audience in Paris, as part of the UAE’s participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The initiative aims to welcome international visitors to experience the UAE’s culture and hospitality.

Located in the heart of the French capital, the UAE Olympic House offers an immersive journey through the nation’s rich heritage, innovative spirit, and warm hospitality.

Visitors are invited to explore eight themed rooms, each offering unique insights into Emirati culture, from traditional customs to modern aspirations. These include:

• Al Sikka (The Place of Beginning)

• Al Majlis (The Place of Welcoming)

• Al Liwan (The Place of Connection)

• Al Meydan (The Place of Action)

• Al Hiwy (The Place of Play)

Interactive exhibits, including augmented reality experiences and a stunning hand-painted mural, bring the UAE’s story to life. Guests can savor authentic Emirati flavors and take home cherished souvenirs.

Beyond a cultural showcase, the UAE Olympic House serves as a gathering place for Emirati citizens, residents, and supporters, fostering a sense of community and pride.

Visitors can engage in three interactive augmented reality games inspired by traditional Emirati games. The space also showcases a hand-painted 18-frame mural reflecting the UAE’s urban heritage. Additional highlights include Erth (The Place of Socializing), where guests can taste UAE flavors, and Al Dukkan (The Place of Memory), offering souvenirs.

The UAE Olympic House is designed to be a cultural hub and meeting point for Emirati citizens, residents, and supporters, facilitating interactions with Emirati athletes.

The grand opening event was attended by the official Emirati delegation led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee and Deputy Ruler of Dubai. The delegation included:

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of the General Authority of Sports

Fares Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee

“The UAE Olympic House is more than just a building; it's a bridge connecting cultures and fostering understanding,” said Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE NOC. “We are thrilled to share our heritage with the world and strengthen our ties with the global community through this extraordinary platform.”

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, emphasised the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation and cultural exchange. “By opening our doors to the world, we demonstrate our nation’s belief in the power of dialogue and mutual respect. The UAE Olympic House is a symbol of our shared humanity and our aspiration for a brighter future.”