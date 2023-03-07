Abu Dhabi: A three-day fair in Abu Dhabi is helping Emirati national service cadets, recruits and graduates secure their professional and educational futures after the completion of their mandatory service.

More than 12,000 visitors are expected to attend the National Service Career Fair, which is running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Wednesday, March 8. The fair is also welcoming graduates who are looking to upskill themselves, and those who are seeking better professional opportunities.

Major General Faisal Al-Shehhi, joint supply commander of the UAE Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the fair, which is currently in its sixth edition. He was accompanied by Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, roving ambassador for the parliamentary assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and chairman of INDEX Holding, which organised the fair.

Major General Faisal Al-Shehhi, joint supply commander of the UAE Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the fair, which is currently in its sixth edition Image Credit: Supplied

Qualified candidates

“Such exhibitions are important because that reflect the responsibility and interest of the UAE towards its national service cadets and graduates. They offer open channels of communication with companies looking for qualified candidates. [I was happy to note that] the number of registered visitors for the exhibition this year is the largest to date this year,” Al Shehhi said.

According to Federal Law No. 6 for 2014 on National Military Service and Reserve Force, it is mandatory for all medically fit Emirati men to complete their national service after obtaining the approval of National and Reserve Service Committee of UAE Armed Forces’ General Command. The service is optional for women, regardless of their education. The length of the service varies from 11 months to three years, with a range of benefits available for those who complete it, including grants, scholarships, and employment opportunities.

Linking service members

“This fair links service members and participating organisations from the public and private sectors, and provides opportunities for service members and graduate to acquire new skills, engage in the labor market, and also pursue higher education,” Al Shehhi said.

The National Service Career Fair is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence, represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority.

This year, there are more than 50 exhibitors, including 10 universities and 15 major global industries. The fair also features 24 workshops for attendees, including sessions designed to help service members excel at interviews and choose the career paths best suited for their ambitions.

Emirates Group is one of the many firms making its presence felt at the National Service Career Fair. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates Group

Emirates Group is one of the many firms making its presence felt at the National Service Career Fair.

“Emiratisation has always been a key priority at Emirates Group. We currently boast more than 3,000 Emirati employees in various ranks, and across various departments, including 300 pilots and two doctors in aviation medicine,” Manal Alsoori, vice president for Emiratisation and people experience at Emirates Group, told Gulf News.

The airline is continuing efforts to attract Emirati talent, including high school graduates, individuals with undergraduate degrees, and Emiratis who have completed their mandatory national service.