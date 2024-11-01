Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a booster dose of measles vaccine in a new nationwide campaign, urging parents to get young children vaccinated for free at health centres and school clinics.

The National Supplementary Measles Immunisation Campaign 2024 comes in the wake of a global measles outbreak this year and follows a similar campaign launched by Abu Dhabi earlier in May.

Themed “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Community,” the campaign has been launched in partnership with the Emirates Health Services, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Dubai Health Authority. The ministry said the campaign aims to strengthen immunity and protect public health by providing an additional booster dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccination for children in the target age group.

The national vaccination programme currently includes two doses of the measles vaccine, with the first dose given at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age. The additional dose offered as part of the campaign will provide an added boost of protection in efforts to safeguard the community.

The new initiative seeks to boost vaccination coverage and secure immunity against the virus as part of the national measles elimination programme and the global goal to eradicate the disease by 2030.

Target group

The drive targets children aged till seven, aiming to protect them from measles and its complications. Seen as the safest and most effective method of disease prevention, vaccination is a top priority for the ministry in fostering a preventive, health-conscious society. “The initiative not only represents a vital investment in the well-being of future generations but is also a cornerstone for sustainable development,” said the ministry.

National policy on vaccinations

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the National Measles Campaign falls under the umbrella of the National Policy on Vaccinations, a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society, including measles. It is also part of the Ministry’s strategy to promote public health and foster a preventive, health-conscious society.

What is measles

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

As well as hospitalisation and death, measles can cause long-term, debilitating health complications. It also can damage the immune system by “deleting” its memory of how to fight infections, leaving measles survivors vulnerable to other diseases like influenza for weeks or even months.

An estimated 136, 000 people died from measles in 2022 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2024, outbreaks have been reported across Europe, US, parts of Africa, and Asia due to a combination of factors, including declines in vaccination rates over recent years and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to many missed immunisations. In the European region, for example, over 56,000 cases were reported in the first quarter of 2024 alone, and countries that previously had low incidence rates are experiencing resurgence.

How to get the booster dose

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, pointed out that the measles vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the disease, which poses a serious health risk to unvaccinated children if contracted. She urged parents to bring their children to health centres and school clinics designated by the health authorities to ensure high vaccination coverage, thereby supporting the campaign’s objectives and strengthening community immunity.

Dr Al Marzouqi highlighted that community participation is necessary to ensure the success of immunisation programmes. Accordingly, the Ministry is committed to involving families in protecting their children’s health, with medical teams prepared to answer parents’ questions and provide necessary support.

100% vaccination coverage

Meanwhile, Dr Al Rand said that MoHAP is committed to strengthening the health system’s response to infectious diseases through national programs, enhanced surveillance mechanisms, and the integration of health authorities’ performance. “The Ministry also seeks to improve strategic vaccination coverage indicators by ensuring accessible, preventive health services across all health facilities and collaborating within a unified national health system.”