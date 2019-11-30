NAT Commemoration Day44.JPG-1575125510942
Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the ceremony of Martyr's Day at the Emiri Guard in Sharjah. . On the occasion of the martyr's day, the flag was held at half-mast, and His Highness observed a minute of silence in honor of the sacrifices of the righteous martyrs of the homeland.WAM Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The UAE flag was lowered from over three hours from 8am at different venues, including government and private premises, across the UAE on Saturday morning to mark the Commemoration Day.

This was followed by the observation of one minute’s silence and supplication from 11.30am to 11.31am. After the one minute silence, the UAE flag was raised again, with the UAE national anthem being played.

UAE National Flag Half Mast in Abu Dhabi corniche breakwater to tribute for the martyrs

In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, decreed that November 30 would become an annual public holiday in the UAE. It is a day to remember and honour those who have given their lives for the UAE and a time to remind the families of those who have been martyred that the UAE has not forgotten them or their sacrifice.