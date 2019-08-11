Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receive Rulers, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the UAE and well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, August 11. 2019. Image Credit: Twitter

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received congratulatory cables from Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receive Rulers of the UAE, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar cables on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed also received the Rulers of the UAE, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers as well as Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in the UAE capital.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged heartiest felicitations on the auspicious occasion with a number of sheikhs, statesmen, top brass and a crowd of UAE citizens who conveyed their best wishes of good health to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi

On Sunday morning, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, following which he received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in the UAE capital. Image Credit: Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Mohamed were Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The Eid sermon, delivered by Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, addressed the praiseworthy characteristics of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), one of Allah's greatest apostles who was referred to by Noble Quran as "a community unto himself".

The Imam prayed to Allah to enable Muslims to be inspired by Prophet Ibrahim to rectify and light the path to Him with ease.

"From Ibrahim, the father of the prophets, descended all the prophets who came later, including Muhammad (PBUH), Ismael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses and Issa, who all inherited his values of love and tolerance and urged their people to adhere to them," said the imam, noting the immortal achievements made by Prophet Ibrahim, primarily the erection of the Holy Mosque.

Al Dhaheri, concluding, prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the march of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers the Supreme Council Members, and Rulers of the Emirates, and to and rest the souls of late Sheikh Zayed and other late rulers of the Emirates in Heaven.

He also supplicated to Allah to bestow further prosperity, peace, and stability on the UAE and its people, and to bless the souls of the country's martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered Eid Al Adha prayers at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday morning performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and a number of Sheikhs, officials and a crowd of worshippers.

The Eid sermon, delivered by Sheikh Dr. Omar Al Khateeb, underlined the spiritual significance of the auspicious occasion and the importance held by sacrifices in Islam.

Dr Al Khateeb accentuated the importance of Muslims adhering to the virtuous path of God by maintaining the sublime values of tolerance, forgiveness, love and acceptance.

Concluding, the imam prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates and bestow further peace, stability, prosperity and happiness on the UAE and its people.

After the Eid al-Adha prayer, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum morning received well-wishers at Zaabeel Grand Majlis.

Joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mohammed exchanged the Eid greetings with a number of Sheikhs, statesmen, high-ranking officials, and top brass.

Greetings were also delivered by UAE nationals, tribesmen, and Arab, Islamic and foreign community members who prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow further prosperity, stability and wellbeing on the UAE under the wise leadership of its rulers.

Sharjah

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah on Sunday performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Badee' Musallah here.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Sultan were Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Sharjah.

Following the prayer and at Al Badee' Al Amer Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ajman.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Fujairah

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Hamad were a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Fujairah.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Qaiwain .

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Saud were Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain along with a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Vid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Ras Al Khaima Image Credit: WAM