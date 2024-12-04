Dubai: A bride in Oregon, named Kennedie Savage, has gone viral on TikTok after she did something unique on her wedding day. She displayed a football match on her gown during her wedding reception.

On November 16, Savage and her husband gathered with family and friends to celebrate one of the most important days in their lives. However, it was on the same day as her favourite football team, Oregon Ducks, match against Wisconsin Badgers.

“The wedding fell on game day and the bride really wanted to watch the game, but we have only wooden, barn walls to display the game on. So she got up and said: ‘Here, I’ll be the screen,’ and we projected the game off her dress until we figured out a better way to display it for her,” said the videographer and photographer, Tyler Kinert, in an interview with American magazine People.

The video posted by Kinert on his TikTok account, garnered over 544,000 views and over 66,900 likes, and shows Savage holding her gown taut as she chants: “O-F-F-E-N-S-E! Offense!”

Kinert captioned the video: “When you are getting married, but your team is playing. You improvise. She wasn’t about to miss the game.”

Netizens commented on the post praising the cheerful bride.

One comment read: “I love a bride with a sense of humour,” while another comment read: “Literally glowing.”

“And my wedding is scheduled on the same day as the B1G championship. Wonder if I can get my fiancé to do something like this,” another user commented.

The game was eventually displayed on the barn wall and watched during the reception, with their favourite team winning the game.