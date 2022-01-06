Funds raised to be used for families in need in Africa and Arab countries

Syrian refugees warm themselves around a bonfire outside their small house, in Sarafand village near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. An official in a Lebanese rescue group says a mother and her three children died in their sleep after inhaling toxic fumes from burning coal to warm their room in a village in southern Lebanon. Lebanon, a country of 6 million people, is home to 1.5 million Syrians who fled the now decade-old civil war in their country. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, which celebrates the UAE’s most beautiful tourism destinations, is extending humanitarian support to more than 100,000 refugees and people in need through a new humanitarian initiative called Warm Winter.

The campaign named ‘Warm Winter’ will collaborate with Galaxy Racer’s Content Creator AboFlah, to support hundreds of thousands of refugees and families in need in Africa and the Arab world. It aims to raise over US$10 million (Dh36.65m) to provide food, winter clothing, blankets, mattresses and critical aid to help displaced men, women and children prepare for harsh winter conditions.

Launched in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Galaxy Racer, a Dubai-based lifestyle organisation that specialises in esports, gaming, lifestyle and handles AboFlah’s presence and activations, the humanitarian campaign is calling on everyone to help vulnerable people get through the winter. It will provide the most aid and support to the largest number of refugees and people in need in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Food Banking Regional Network.

Anyone from anywhere in the world can donate to the humanitarian initiative. Contributions can be made to the Warm Winter campaign, which will run from January 7 2022, at MBRGI.ae/WarmWinter.

Live-streaming

As part of the campaign, AboFlah will live in a glass room in Downtown Dubai nearby Burj Plaza and the Burj Khalifa until $10 million is collected. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and other content creators and influencers will be collaborating and creating their own posts to raise awareness of the humanitarian initiative.

AboFlah’s YouTube channel is one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in the world, with over 22 million subscribers and over 2.8 billion views. He is followed by millions of fans who avidly watch his vlogs, comedy shorts and formatted shows covering video games and popular culture.

Millions in Need of Support

AboFlah said: “Warmth in winter for those facing harsh winter conditions is no less important than food and water. There are millions of refugees and displaced people who need all the support they can get. I wanted to participate in this humanitarian initiative and hope everyone will contribute by bringing warmth to the lives of those who are deprived of it.”

The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, he added, deserves appreciation for launching Warm Winter in cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and I am proud to support it.”

Abofalla says the World's Coolest Winter campaign deserves appreciation for launching Warm Winter initiative.

Joint Efforts to Directly Reach Those in Need

For her part, Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The Warm Winter initiative from the World’s Coolest Winter campaign represents joint efforts and fruitful cooperation between reputable institutions in charity, humanitarian and relief. We are pleased to see Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, UNHCR and the Food Banking Regional Network unite alongside influential content creators to raise awareness about this important cause.” Warm Winter campaign, she added, reaffirms the UAE’s established culture of compassion and humanitarian work.

Sara Al Nuaimi says the Warm Winter campaign reaffirms the UAE's established culture of compassion and humanitarian work.

Humanitarian Initiatives

Paul Roy, CEO of Galaxy Racer, said: “At Galaxy Racer, we believe in giving back to the community and all of us, including our content creators such as AboFlah, share this value as well. AboFlah has done a lot of charities in the past and has been an inspiration to many. We are confident this initiative is going to be record-breaking for the right reasons and we are happy to support the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and its partners into making this a reality for the greater good with positive impact.”

Paul Roy is confident that the Warm Winter initiative is going to be record-breaking for the right reason.

Direct access

UNCHR and the Food Banking Regional Network will purchase basic supplies and necessities such as blankets, winter clothes and heating appliances and provide them to refugees in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon. The assistance will also extend to individuals and families in Syria and Egypt. UNHCR estimates that there are 3.8 million refugees and displaced people in the Arab region, as well as millions in Africa, who need critical assistance to survive winter.

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor & Representative to the GCC, UNHCR, said: “UNHCR provides vital support to millions of refugees and displaced people in the region. We are pleased to support the Warm Winter initiative, which reaffirms the importance of the collective efforts led by the UAE to provide relief to those most in need, in cooperation with global partners.”

Khalid Khalifa says that Warm Winter initiative reaffirms the UAE support to provide relief to those most in need

An Open Letter of Solidarity

Dr Moez El Shohdi, Founder and CEO of the Food Banking Regional Network noted that the humanitarian initiative launched by World’s Coolest Winter campaign, which aims to provide all the necessities for a warm winter to all those in need, embodies the values of compassion, kindness and human solidarity.

He said: “FBRN is proud to cooperate with MBRGI, UNHCR and content creators interested in humanitarian work on this critical project. Warm Winter will provide direct support to refugees and those in need, serving as an open message of solidarity to aid millions of refugees and displaced people facing bleak conditions this winter.”

Dr Moez Alshohdi says the Warm Winter initiative embodies the values of compassion, kindness and human solidarity.