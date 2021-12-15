Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the second edition of World’s Coolest Winter campaign to encourage residents and citizens to explore the country’s hidden gems and promote the features that distinguish each of the seven emirates.
The UAE’s first federal domestic tourism campaign was launched in cooperation with local tourism departments to promote the UAE as a single tourist destination, as stipulated by the Principles of the 50th.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The of World’s Coolest Winter campaign has an internal goal in the first place. Its goal is family…. To bring our families together in our beautiful homeland… to help our families from Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah… to help families from the rest of the UAE spend wonderful times in Abu Dhabi and Dubai's international tourist facilities... We want everyone to enjoy in the UAE,”.
As part of the new UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism, the 45-day ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign aims to promote the Emirates as a single diverse destination, inviting citizens and residents to explore the features and landmarks that distinguish every emirate and make it the wider Emirates as an ideal tourist destination nationally and internationally.