Dubai: Landmark Group has contributed Dh5 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an Dh1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world.

The campaign is organised under the MBRGI umbrella and coincides with Ramadan.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, said: “As we celebrate 50 years of Landmark in the region, we are grateful for the invaluable support we have received from the leaders, the government, our partners, and the people of the UAE. Our contribution to the campaign is about honouring all mothers and investing in education to lay the groundwork for a more equitable and empowered society.”

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities through education.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number 800 9999.

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.