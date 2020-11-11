Hanwha Techwin headquarters Image Credit: Supplied

Hanwha Techwin is a global video surveillance solutions provider that has demonstrated stable growth in the video surveillance industry for over 30 years since the launch of its first surveillance camera in 1990, and has accumulated world-class optical design, manufacturing and image processing technologies.

On top of ‘surveillance cameras’, Hanwha Techwin has all the product lines required in building a video surveillance system such as video recorders, which stores images taken by cameras, management software that allows efficient monitoring of images, and therefore can provide end-to-end solutions.

Through continuous efforts in technology and market development, it has expanded the business to over 100 countries around the world and is strengthening its position as a total security solutions provider that solves various customer problems with trusted products and customised services, not just as a manufacturer.

In conversation with Sung-Jae Lee, Head, Hanwha Techwin Middle East & Africa

Please share some details on Hanwha Techwin Middle East and its service portfolio

Hanwha Techwin entered the Middle East and Africa market in earnest when it established an office in Dubai in 2012. Since then, it has expanded its office to a branch in 2015, and has established a corporation in November 2016 to actively expand its business, judging that the Middle East and Africa will become the world’s most important market in future.

Hanwha Techwin's Middle East branch is striving to localise not only by building trust with local distribution and installation companies, but also by actively hiring local talent, conducting various sales and marketing activities considering regional characteristics and culture.

The major UAE customers include Monitoring & Control Centre, Dubai Holdings, and Emaar.

What are Hanwha Techwin’s core competences?

PROPRIETARY SOC

Hanwha Techwin is one of the few companies in the world that is developing its own image processing System on Chip (SoC).

Hanwha Techwin has been aggressively investing in SoC development since the beginning of its business, judging that it needs to develop SoC, a key component, in order to create customer loyalty in its products and industry-leading technologies.

In particular, the next generation SoC, Wisenet7 released this year encompasses core competences of Hanwha Techwin, which marks the 30th anniversary of its video surveillance business. Core competences include the following:

- Support of up to 4K resolution

- New extreme Wide Dynamic Range (WDR)

- Advanced noise reduction technology

- Enhanced Lens Distortion Correction (LDC)

- Next level Cybersecurity features

- Improved user convenience and more

CYBERSECURITY

Hanwha Techwin proved its outstanding cybersecurity technology by acquiring the UL CAP (Cybersecurity Assurance Program) certification, an international cybersecurity standard, for its newly launched network video surveillance cameras equipped Wisenet7 SoC (System on Chip).

UL CAP is a certification programme by UL, a leading global safety science company with over 127 years of history. The programme assesses network-connectable products for potential cybersecurity issues such as security vulnerabilities of system software and the security level against security threats.

Since the programme evaluates not only products but also relevant software development processes and risk management capabilities, only a handful of manufacturers in the industry have received the certification so far. Hanwha Techwin is the only security company in Korea to acquire the certification.

Wisenet7 cameras, which acquired the certification are embedded with security solutions that can keep video data secure through every stage from product design and manufacturing to actual use.

As the program evaluates the overall system relevant to cybersecurity, the certification will help with compliance to global security policies such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation: GDPR.

AI BASED COVID-19 SOLUTIONS

Hanwha Techwin also possesses the world's highest levels of capability in artificial intelligence and relevant technologies. In particular, it is focusing its efforts on expanding Edge-based AI technology and solutions which analyse video information at the camera end. When the AI camera can itself process the video information, this reduces the burden on servers required for data analysis and makes the operation more efficient.

Hanwha Techwin's artificial intelligence cameras detect people, faces, vehicles and license plates in real time, and convert the characteristics of each object into attributes. For example, if a person is detected, a large number of information such as the color of clothes, gender, age, and the presence of glasses or a bag can be analysed through AI algorithms.

Hanwha Techwin, with its outstanding AI cameras, established Covid-19 Solution. It identifies whether an object is wearing a face mask or not in real time, and sends out an alarm if an object is in violation of mask wearing polices. Also, it detects the appropriate occupancy level on premises to prevent more than the permitted number of people from entering. This can be used as an essential solution to minitor social distancing.

Moreover, the temperature detection thermal cameras help prevent the spread of disease by allowing the monitoring of an object with fever to take proper action in advance.

Fakhri Limdiwala, Business Development Director of UAE

Is there any solution specialised for the Middle East market?

SPECIALISED SCRATCH RESISTANT DOME BUBBLES

In the Middle East, most parts of the country are adjacent to the desert, causing a lot of sand wind. The sand carried by the wind has an adverse effect on the video surveillance system, as it can scratch CCTV lenses or blur images when adhering to the dome surface. These challenges were brought up during the discussion with MCC (Monitoring & Control Centre) which is the main security regulatory body in Abu Dhabi. Engineers from Hanwha Techwin, based on the feedback provided by MCC came up with a unique solution of a scratch resistant bubble with special coating.

The result was a product that provided clean and clear images at all times by minimising sand adhesions as well as preventing damage to the camera caused by sand wind. Hanwha Techwin has now adopted the new dome bubble as its standard offering for all its professional series cameras.

REMOTE DEVICE MANAGEMENT & MONITORING SOLUTION

Many times, surveillance is not just monitoring videos. When you have sites that are large or geographically spread across the country, it is often not possible to have dedicated operators viewing each and every camera. Think of a situation where you have to monitor thousands of sites and each site has 8 to 10 cameras! It is not practical to have few operators continuously monitor thousands of cameras.

In such scenarios you need intelligent surveillance and a monitoring platform that is pragmatic enough to alert you when something requires maintenance or is at fault. MCC shared one such requirement with Hanwha Techwin. The sites were spread across the country and there is no wired connectivity at these locations. Our engineers worked along with MCC and built a robust device that is simple plug and play and does not require regular maintenance. Both the NVR and the VMS were custom built as per the specifications of MCC.

The NVR supports a built-in switch for up to 16 connections and a 3G/4G module. The VMS provides flexible reporting, dashboard view and live/playback/export capabilities for thousands of sites from the control room.

Today, the solution is one of our regular product lines. Using a modem-equipped network video recorder (NVR), customers can remotely check on the connection status, abnormal operation, temperature of NVRs installed at a distance from the control centre.

In the event of an abnormality, it immediately sends an alarm to the security manager on site so that the manager can quickly react to the problem, increasing not only convenience but also stability of the security system.

What are the next main steps in Middle East & Africa?

The Middle East & Africa market has boundless potential and opportunity. Each country shows steady growth in economy and many opportunities for the new projects come along. Not to mention customers willing to upgrade their existing systems.

Hanwha Techwin plans to expand its sales network by entering more countries around its strategic point in the future, while actively participating in large government-led projects that require high levels of technology and stabilities. Hanwha Techwin provides great flexibility when it comes to custom product development and providing solution that are more aligned to meeting customer requirements. The solutions that we developed along with MCC are a testimony to our approach in the market. Our customers are our partners and we develop products and technologies that they need.

In so doing, Hanwha Techwin is willing to develop both brand awareness and credibility from a long-term perspective so that customers in the Middle East & Africa can trust and use Hanwha Techwin's products and solutions.

What does the Middle East & Africa market mean to Hanwha Techwin?

The Middle East & Africa market is an important stage for Hanwha Techwin to demonstrate its excellent technology and quality of products to the world.

The Middle East & Africa is one of the most competitive markets in the world. As it is financially abundant, customers in the Middle East & Africa accept products from around the world, including Europe, Asia, and the US, without resistance, and choose products by carefully evaluating performance and quality rather than price.

Therefore, being chosen by customers from the Middle East & Africa is proof that it is a premium product and brand that can be trusted in any market around the world.

Considering the importance of the Middle East & Africa market, Hanwha Techwin has established a Middle East corporation in Dubai, UAE, in the form of 100 per cent equity capital investment, and actively recruits local talents. At the same time it actively engages in sales and marketing activities focusing on premium products that incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent video analysis, AI, and deep-learning.

It is also closely analysing changes in the local market and responding quickly to it by forming and maintaining long-term partnerships with local companies based on trust.

Mohieddine Arab, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia

