Dubai: UAE residents and visitors can head to Dubai’s Global Village to see several innovative products developed by Emirati families and government entities in the UAE.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) has launched the ‘UAE Innovates Exhibition’ at Global Village as part of ‘UAE Innovates 2023’. The exhibition, which runs until February 26, focuses on sustainability and highlights a number of impactful innovations from the government sector.

The exhibition showcases the latest innovations of local and federal government agencies including innovations relating to sustainability that have been launched this year.

It also includes a group of innovative products that Emirati talents have designed and produced specifically for ‘UAE Innovates 2023’. The products bear the slogan ‘Made for UAE Innovates’.

Participants at the ‘UAE Innovates Exhibition’ at Global Village as part of ‘UAE Innovates 2023’ Image Credit: Supplied

Promoting culture of innovation

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said: “The UAE government seeks to promote a culture of innovation within government, society, and the economy. UAE Innovates’ activities are critical to these efforts and represent an entry point for entrepreneurs to get involved in government innovation. A key goal shared by UAE Innovates and Global Village is to link cultures and enhance cooperation and integration. We can achieve this by providing platforms to showcase the most impactful innovations and to highlight their importance to the rest of society.”

She added: “The UAE Innovates Exhibition represents an incubating environment through which we seek to support innovators from the local community, introduce their innovations, and highlight the top scientific advances and smart solutions that address current and future challenges.”

Mohamed Sharaf, COO at Dubai Holding Entertainment said: “Innovation is the key to shaping the future and as one of the largest innovation festivals in the world, we are honoured to not only host the UAE Innovates Exhibition at Global Village but also play our role in contributing to enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.”

“As part of UAE Innovates, we are proud to partner with MBRCGI as we work together to support the implementation of the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation. UAE Innovates brings together government partners and key stakeholders to share a common stage as we look to nurture, grow and advance the development of innovative ideas and capabilities, helping to create a universal culture of innovation across the UAE.”

Participants at the ‘UAE Innovates Exhibition’ at Global Village as part of ‘UAE Innovates 2023’ Image Credit: Supplied

Showcasing Emirati products

The exhibition represents a cultural platform aiming to showcase innovative products made in the UAE, leveraging the Global Village’s status in the UAE, as an integrated destination that welcomes more than 90 global cultures.

The products selected to be displayed at the UAE Innovates Exhibition were chosen according to criteria, which included sustainability. MBRCGI selected a group of products created by families and a number of federal and local entities.

The exhibition received wide participation from government agencies, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Al Dhafra Municipality, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, Al-Hiba (affiliated with the Islamic Affairs and Endowments Authority in Dubai), and the Noon Mahali platform.

Participants at the ‘UAE Innovates Exhibition’ at Global Village as part of ‘UAE Innovates 2023’ Image Credit: Supplied

UAE Innovates 2023 represents the largest national event of its kind in the world to celebrate innovation and innovators. Now in its eighth year, UAE Innovates builds on the success of UAE Innovation Week and UAE Innovation Month, as the celebration was formerly known.