Ajman/Ras Al Khaimah: The UAE has got two more branches of the Food Bank, just in time for Ramadan and for the first time outside Dubai which has three branches.

They have been opened in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, with an aim to reduce wastage of surplus food in eateries and feed the needy in more locations.

Dawoud Al Hajiri, deputy chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank and director general of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the Ajman branch, on Sunday, Dubai Municipality tweeted.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Shaikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, general manager of Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation and Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Nuaimi, director general of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.