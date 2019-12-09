HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA Image Credit:

Dubai: The impact of cultural diversity on project management is among the discussions taking place at the Dubai International Projects Management Forum (DIPMF), a two-day event that started on Monday.

This year’s DIPMF is held under the theme ‘Cultural Diversity.’ The event’s sixth edition is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-hosted by DEWA, DP World, Emaar Properties and PMI.

In the opening speech of the forum, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “In line with the resolution of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan designating 2019 as a Year of Tolerance and the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the UAE into a global model in the culture, policy, laws and practices of tolerance, we were keen on inculcating the impact of cultural diversity on projects management in the sessions of this forum.”

DIPMF is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“We were also keen on highlighting key issues and challenges such as the impact of cultural diversity as well as the fourth industrial revolution on the concepts and structures of projects management. Sessions will also shed light on the concept of agile projects management and challenges of attracting talents in sophisticated fields,” added Al Tayer.

Fast Growth

He also said the UAE in general and Dubai, in particular, have posted fast growth rates in all fields, which have accelerated since the announcement of Dubai as a host of Expo 2020. Several projects are currently underway to meet the needs of hosting this global eventm including a network of roads and public transport projects, such as Route 2020 for extending the Red Line of Dubai Metro by 15km to the site of Expo.

“Dubai Government departments and government-owned companies are working on other projects to fulfil Dubai Strategic Plan 2021 highlighted by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Dubai Silk Road, and Dubai Creek Project. DIPMF is a great meeting point for project management executives and officials to share expetise, ideas, future challenges and how to benefit from the leading experiences in this regard,” concluded Al Tayer.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the forum, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director - Director General Office, RTA, said this year’s theme of cultural diversity comes in line with the Year of Tolerance.

“In addition to that, the UAE is the land for over 200 nationalities that live here. The fact this number of cultural diversity are living in harmony in one place, of course the projects that are developed to cater to those people have to be developed considering the cultural diversity of the people who live in this land,” Al Marri added.

‘Critical skill’

“In terms of the importance of project management, any successful organisation gives a big importance to project management. This field is growing… It is no longer a niche market, it is becoming a critical skill you have to have in order to succeed in any job, whether it is a small project or an international megaproject.”