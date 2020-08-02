Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, have exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings.
This came during a video call, wherein the ministers reviewed the efforts of the two countries to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this regard, Shaikh Abdullah and Zarif noted the importance of supporting global efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus.
Shaikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of enhancing international cooperation, solidarity and synergy between all countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the UAE's unwavering stance in solidarity with various countries of the world in facing this pandemic.