Sharjah: A fire broke out at a store that contained used car spare parts in Industrial Area 6 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, Sharjah Civil Defence said.
A spokesperson for the Civil Defence said they received a call at 1.37pm and immediately sent firefighters from three fire stations (Mueillah, Samnan and Al Sajja) to the site. Police cordoned off the area to allow Civil Defence to bring the fire under control quickly.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire.
Firefighters have controlled the blaze and the site will be handed over to forensic experts to find out what caused the fire.