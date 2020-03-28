Dubai Municipality workers conduct the National Disinfection Programme on Jumeirah Road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has extended the nationwide disinfection campaign for an additional week to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

UAE health authorities on Saturday (March 28, 2020) reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's total cases to 468, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

In a press conference held on Saturday, the ministry spokesperson revealed that the nationwide disinfection programme has been extended for an additional week to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Therefore, the nationwide curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be extended, the ministry’s spokesperson added.

Fines for violators

Residents are urged to stay home to help curb the virus' spread. Authorities ealier issued a warning on people who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions in the UAE.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News