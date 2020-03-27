People who leave their homes for unnecessary reasons will be slapped with a Dh2,000 fine.

Dubai: People who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions in the UAE will be subject to a fine up to Dh50,000 as per a new resolution.

The UAE Attorney General issued a resolution following the cabinet decision on Thursday on the list of sanctions for the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In accordance with the new resolution, people who leave their homes for unnecessary reasons [except for work or buying necessities] will be slapped with a Dh2,000 fine.

Not only that, not wearing medical masks indoors or failing to keep a safe distance will attract Dh1,000 fine.

Additionally, motorists who exceed the maximum limit of passengers in their cars [more than three] will be fined Dh1,000.

The move comes as part of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors Violators of these precautions will face a fine ranging from Dh500 to Dh50,000.

The fines will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will thereby referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution Department at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time.