Abu Dhabi: The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 14 tonnes of relief aid, including blankets, personal care supplies, and LED bulbs, to help the people of Ukraine endure the harsh winter weather.
The aid is part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian assistance effort to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people during the crisis.
The shipment will be first transported to the Polish capital, Warsaw, before being sent to Ukraine. The UAE has been providing urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis since its inception. Last October, it was announced that $100 million would be provided to Ukrainian civilians.
More aid
Furthermore, the UAE established an air bridge that transported 11 aircraft, approximately 550 tonnes of relief supplies, including two aircraft from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, with basic food and medical items.
Additionally, Ukrainian authorities have received 2,520 generators and six ambulances to assist Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.